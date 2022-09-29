Opinion/Column: Foster teens need more help

One result of the overturn of Roe v. Wade will be that many more children will be entering foster care, a system that is already underfunded and overwhelmed. Years ago, at my first job out of college, I saw firsthand how a broken foster care system caused great suffering for the teens under its care.

Back then, I worked with 17-year-old wards of the state, who had spent most of their lives in one foster placement after another. By the time I’d met them, they had been shipped to a mental hospital, not because they were mentally ill, but because the state had nowhere else to keep them before they aged out of mandated care.

My task was to deinstitutionalize them before they got dumped on the curb at 18. What did “deinstitutionalize” mean? I had no idea, neither did anyone else. Regardless, at 22, I didn’t hesitate to take on the task.

I learned that most of the teenagers had spent their lives moving through temporary placements: foster homes, group homes and detention facilities. A few had lost parents to accident or illness, but most had families who couldn’t, wouldn’t or weren’t allowed to take care of them. Because of their transitory lives, most were poorly educated and hadn’t acquired even the most basic of life skills, like how to make a meal or wash clothing.

My favorite charge, Jimmy, stood more than six feet tall. Straggly brown hair fell to his shoulders, his clothes always appeared rumpled and ill-fitting. He looked terrifying but was the saddest and gentlest of all my kids. Having spent his life in short-term placements, he never went to school. Therefore he could neither read nor write. He based his worldview on what he saw on daytime TV. Jimmy had been removed from his parents early on because of abuse and neglect. However, from the moment I met him, Jimmy yearned to be reunited with his parents.

Right before Christmas, I arranged a visit to his family, who lived in New Haven, about an hour away. That day, I made sure Jimmy showered, combed his hair, and put on clean clothes. Jimmy could barely contain his excitement. Neither could I. Duped by my own magical thinking, I envisioned a warm reunion. We located the apartment then rang the buzzer by his family’s name. No response. We checked around, but there was no sign of the family. After a while, we gave up. Jimmy cried all the way back to the hospital. When I returned to my house, I curled up under a quilt and wept, realizing my efforts could not erase the seventeen years of neglect this boy had received.

Christmas, I hosted a party for my kids at my home where I lived with housemates. That night, we sang by the piano, built a fire, drank hot chocolate, and ate cookies. Without exception, the teens relaxed and enjoyed themselves. I have the photos to prove it. In fact, even if you looked closely at their faces, you might not guess that these kids led unspeakably difficult lives.

A year into my job, one of my charges told me that a male aide had sexually harassed her. I reported the man to the program director who initiated an investigation. The inquiry remained private, so I didn’t hear what happened. I do know that soon after the aide arrived back at work.

I must have violated some bro code by reporting the worker because from then on, some of the aides turned against me. One day, a psychotic patient trapped me in a hallway. He slammed me against the wall then he squeezed the breath out of me, bruising my ribs. I hit the emergency buzzer, but no one showed up for a long time. After that, I realized it wasn’t safe to stay on the job.

Over the years, I’ve tried to keep track of my teens. One passed away in Maine at a treatment center. One was arrested for rape. Another died by suicide, walking down the middle of a four-lane highway. Recently, I discovered that the former director of the unit, a person I deeply respected, continues to work with at risk teens, trying to make their lives better.

These days, foster care has not changed much; it’s still overwhelmed and underfunded. Kids are still being farmed out to mental hospitals where they often face abuse. And, my heart still holds vigil for those teens I couldn’t save. My hope, albeit faint, is that legislators on both sides of the aisle will acknowledge the situation and step up to embrace and nurture these children who deserve much better care than we have given them.