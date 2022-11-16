Opinion/Column: Find light to overcome darkness

#1, #15, and #41.

Ordinarily, being reduced to a number is not a good thing. When people are reduced to being a number, it is a reflection on the nameless and faceless plight of mass humanity. But for an NCAA Division I athlete, being given a number, a jersey, a locker, and a place on the roster is a big deal. That was the case at the3 University of Virginia for second-year student Devin Chandler, third-year Lavel Davis, Jr. and fourth-year D’Sean Perry. Having a number on a football jersey was the culmination of hard work, academic preparation, and the opportunity to represent the university and compete at the highest level.

Setting aside the all too real invasion of money in college sports, suiting up on a Saturday means way more to the player and fan because it is personal, local, deeply lodged in collective memory. Collegiate rivalries are epic and historic. Local traditions are more unique and visceral. The stakes are more personal on Saturday than the Sunday, “professional,” merchandise-marketed, sponsor-driven, mega-wealthy, gladiatorial spectacles. Saturday football heroes are real. They walk the halls and go to class. They can be spotted at Bodo’s before class, and go on drama class field trips the day after a crushing defeat.

The reality of violence and tragedy is not unique in this world. The reason the UVa shootings last Sunday night hit so hard is because they hit home. While Devin, Lavel, and D’Sean were elite athletes, they were sons of proud parents. They were siblings and loyal friends. They were revered high school athletes and good students, because you have to be to get into UVa. Most importantly, on Saturday, they were Hoos, Cavs, the home team, right there in the program, pictured in blue blazers and orange and blue rep ties. On Sunday they were three more victims of an epidemic.

When the practiced shelter-in-place alarm went out, our own children and parishioners locked down. Chris Raupp was working in Newcomb Hall. Angus Leone, Thomas Cunningham, Joe Hawkes were on Grounds. Many had to navigate not going to work just to stay safe. All of Albemarle County, Charlottesville and university classes were cancelled. Fear, rumor, and uncertainty froze time. The shooter was at large until 11:15 a.m. on Monday. Far from being a distant and sad news story, this was as close to us as the breath of those we love.

We send kids to school to build a future. We go to the gym, to work, and grab coffee with friends to engage life. When all of that takes an immediate, tragic, police-action pause, our grief, fear and troubles bubble right to the surface. We worry about sending our innocents anywhere. We stare at chaos. We learn that life is, indeed, short. This is personal.

#1, #15, and #41. Those numbers will be remembered. Devin, Lavel, and D’Sean’s names will be remembered. They are also college student numbers 5, 6, and 7 murdered in mass shootings last weekend alone. Gun violence is not a matter of race, class, status, education, or geography. It is a real problem – a local problem – a threat to our children. Again.

Here and now, our academical village is about learning much more than calculus and poetics. We are learning how to honor, savor, and seize life – learning how to grieve and lament and respond viscerally. On the Lawn Monday night, all of the darkness was confronted and stared down not with hate and revenge, but with light. It was local. It was personal. It was as close as the breath of those we love.

Life is short, yet all of the darkness set next to LIGHT could scarcely fill a cup.

Wahoowah.

Reverend John T. Thomas

Nellysford

JT