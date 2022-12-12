Opinion/Column: E-scooters E-qual distraction

As winter approaches, most people tend to park their scooters and hang up their bikes in anticipation of inclement weather. The exception is electrical transport riders, who seem to observe the Postal Service’s creed that “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” will keep them from their habitual rounds. Recently, I was traversing campus and noted a number of students on stand-up electric scooters driving on the roadside through puddles during a frigid deluge at dusk. This could be described as a perfect storm. If you’ve seen a near-collision involving a daredevil e-bike or e-scooter, you might wonder who is responsible for an accident in these circumstances?

Unlike motorcyclists, who must obtain a special license and pass a driving test, persons riding an electric transport in Charlottesville require neither (nor a helmet for ages 14 and up). According to Virginia code, “pedal bikes, e-bikes, and e-scooters must abide by the same laws as motor vehicles in terms of obeying posted traffic regulations, signs and signals.”1

Many e-riders appear to be Generation Z-ers who seem oblivious to fundamental law of physics, such as mass speed = accident (imagine you are the bowling ball and the person who cuts you off on the e-scooter is the candlepin). Some e-riders creep up alongside cars in “the breakdown lane,” or travel in the driver’s blind spot undetected. While seasoned bicyclists know the dangers of sharing the road, those using an e-transport may become more acquainted with cause and effect.

Traveling around town, you might observe that e-scooters appear more sluggish than slow-moving cars yet faster than jogging pedestrians. If you aren’t constantly aware of your surroundings you won’t anticipate an e-bike suddenly veering into your lane for a legal left-hand turn into their driveway. Defensive driving means you have to sometimes put up with offensive drivers. I’ve witnessed two stand-up scooters drivers running red lights together and another two e-scooters overtaking a car like a pair of buzzing hornets—reminiscent of a ‘70s song that goes “clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right—here I am, stuck in the middle with you.” Even if you don’t drive you need to be alert when walking on shared trails as e-riders sometimes shout “on your left” from behind, whereby you have to act fast to avoid being clipped and left on your behind.

On any given morning, you can spy e-scooters lying near the front door of many homes in the city and on outlying roadways. Rather than being an early present from Santa delivered in the wee hours, it’s a deactivated e-scooter cast aside by a disgruntled elf called “Rude Oaf.” With no need for long-term ownership, these “motorized mobility devices” are picked up, rented, and then left by the wayside. A study at NC State has concluded that if e-scooters weren’t readily available, 49% riders would have biked or walked, 11% would have taken a bus, 7% wouldn’t have taken the trip. The little or no carbon footprint of using a shared e-scooter is outweighed by the impact it has in its manufacturing, maintenance, shipping, charging, collection and redelivery. Servicing and redistributing a scooter burns up energy for a product that has a shorter lifespan than other shared vehicles.3

So don’t bid farewell to fond memories of bikes and scooters under the Christmas tree just yet. Before buying an e-transport, first research the statistics of physical risks associated with stand-up e-scooters and e-bikes.4 Perhaps you’ll decide not to give the gift of an e-powered transport, as it may equate to “an accident waiting to happen” on the roadway of life.

1.Virginia code § 46.2-905

2. City of Charlottesville Code (Sec. 15-246).