Opinion/column: Don't count on "good guys with guns"

Missing in all the recent hoopla over an armed bystander killing a wacko with an AR-15 in an Indiana mall is that, on that same day, Denver “good guy” police shot five innocent bystanders while attempting to stop a gunman who never fired his weapon.

Media hoopla plays into the gun lobby’s pseudo truth that the only thing stopping a “bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” Yes, that happens, as Indianapolis illustrates, but it is incredibly rare. Instead, those “good guns” are more often found and used by the mentally-ill on themselves and their families.

In future “good gun” incidents, media should consider invoking the name of “American Sniper” Chris Kyle, a “good guy with a gun” who – in spite of being as highly trained as it is possible to be, in spite of being as calm and cool in tense situations as humanly possible, in spite of being armed at the time, in spite of being with another armed sniper – was shot and murdered, along with his armed friend, by a crazed mental case.

And the murder weapons were guns which belonged to Chris Kyle.

Reasonable Americans realize that if the Navy Seal and winner of the Silver and Bronze stars couldn’t defend himself, then teachers and aging “support officers” are unlikely to be able to defend school kids. Gun advocates, who generally know about Kyle and his 160 “righteous kills” in Iraq, remember that Kyle died by the hand of someone he thought he knew and was trying to help which, of course, is the same situation of “good guy with gun” teachers. They might remember the young, white male (and it’s almost always young, white males) at the end of their sights – sights which will be shaking no matter how much that teacher has been trained. Teachers don’t go into education with any desire to shoot someone, after all, or even a desire to punish someone.

They become teachers to help children. Not murder them

Indeed, “volunteer” teachers who see themselves as “heroes” might make any problem worse. In the not-so-distant past, police weeded out applicants with “Wyatt Earp Syndrome” by questioning what TV shows applicants watched. If the programs indicated the applicant saw himself as “The Blue Knight” or “Starsky and Hutch,” police chiefs who didn’t want to get sued – as will no doubt happen in Denver — would rather hire some citizen looking for any job and just happened upon the police advertisement. Further, “volunteer” teachers might think they’re braver than the three dozen cops who stood around for over an hour in Uvalde, but, as the cops themselves found out, when the chips are down, it’s not so easy to be faux-hero John Wayne.

The entire philosophy of “more arms” equals “less death” – the gun lobby’s pseudo reality – has been proven time and again to be a total lie. The United States, for example, with more guns than residents has eight times the number per-capita gun murders than Canada, the closest other Western democracy, and 100 times the United Kingdom, according to the 2018 Global Burden of Disease study. We have 23 times the number of age-adjusted homicides as Australia, another country allegedly settled with “God, Guns and Guts,” which after a 1996 mass shooting actually passed rational gun reform and bought-back thousands of weapons.

But statistics and reality will not faze 40 years of gun lobby propaganda which is already spouting the Indiana incident as “proof” that “good guy guns” are the answer.

Maybe remembering Chris Kyle’s death can dent that lie? After all, the American Sniper’s murder illustrates, clearly, that “good guy guns” can become weapons turned on the “good guys,” like Kyle, or perhaps on innocents, like school kids.

Guns, in short, are rarely saviors, no matter what the NRA proclaims after the Indiana mall incident. They are more likely to be used on family members of mentally-challenged youngsters, on the youngsters themselves or as the destruction of multiple lives over some idiotic personal dispute, like a girlfriend’s rejection.

Guns in America ruin thousands more lives than they save. Chris Kyle’s family can attest to that.