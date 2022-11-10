Opinion/Column: Despite challlenges, nursing fulfills

What would you say if someone asked you about what you do for a living? I write to you as a James Madison University RN to BSN student, to give voice to my personal experience of being a Registered Nurse. To share what being a nurse means to me, and my worries for the future of nursing. I became a Registered Nurse after graduating from an Associate Degree Program and passing my state boards more than 28 years ago. I have been a nurse for almost as long as I have been an adult! I remember the pride I felt in my accomplishment, but also in the career path I chose in caring for others. My decision to become a nurse was strongly influenced by the determined, caring, and independent women in my family. With two aunts who dedicated their lives to nursing, I had wonderful role models of successful, compassionate women in my life. The nursing profession was also a way to ensure that I could make it on my own and earn my own way through life while giving back to my community. My nursing career has been filled with ups and downs, excitement, fear, healing, sorrow, human connection, tears, laughter, crazy hours, lots of learning, collaboration, and dynamic change.

I have discovered that change is a constant in nursing. To be a successful nurse, one must learn to adapt and be a lifelong learner to keep pace with new technologies, treatments, healthcare structures, social influences, and so much more. Through dedication and determination to uphold my responsibility as a nurse, to my patients and their families, to my profession, to my fellow nurses, and to myself; I have evolved and grown as a nurse and as a person. When I graduated from nursing school more than 28 years ago, the Charlottesville area had hiring freezes at both of our local hospitals. But even then, a future nursing shortage was predicted. This is a prediction that has been realized and is being felt at all levels of the healthcare system. The COVID-19 Pandemic called attention to the nursing shortage. Prior to the pandemic, nurses were struggling, as they took on larger patient assignments, worked late hours, and picked up extra shifts to provide adequate patient care. Healthcare workers and healthcare facilities have been plagued with increasing staffing shortages for years, but the pandemic shined a spotlight on the dark and scary truth: we don’t have enough nurses to meet the health needs of our communities, country, or world. Despite the challenges facing nurses, we still feel our work is meaningful, we remain optimistic, and we continue to care, but there are fewer of us and that is a problem for everyone. The nursing shortage is real and it’s only going to get worse.

Perhaps you wonder what is causing the nursing shortage. So many variables are contributing to this crisis. As the nursing population is aging, many nurses are reaching retirement age just as baby boomers are needing more care. Nursing schools have limited capacity for educating new nurses because we don’t have enough faculty to teach them. The increased acuity of care needed, along with population growth, is exceeding the skill and volume of new nurses. Nurse burnout is also contributing, as many are retiring early or leaving the profession altogether. Additionally, new nurses are also leaving the profession after only a couple of years, deciding that other career paths are more attractive, less stressful, and offer better work-life balance. Not to mention healthcare has the highest rate of workplace violence, outside of law enforcement.

I have concluded that regardless of circumstances negatively impacting my profession, I still have the power to choose what kind of nurse I am, and what being a nurse means to me. I have tremendous pride in my life’s work. To be a nurse is to hold the potential to leave the world better than you found it, to do a service for humanity, and to experience the personal satisfaction of intensely consequential work. To offer by way of my work and profession, something positive and meaningful to every person I care for, every family member I interact with, every team member I collaborate with, and every organization I represent by utilizing skills, knowledge, compassion, kindness, professionalism, dedication, accountability, and teamwork.

I hope that this may inspire you to think about the nurses in your own life, the nurses that have cared for you, or will care for you in the future. If we don’t answer the call bell quickly enough, if it takes longer for us to return your phone call, if you wait longer to be seen by your physician, you would be safe to assume it is not because your nurse doesn’t want to provide you with the care you deserve. It is most likely because of the state of healthcare and the growing nursing shortage.