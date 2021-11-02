Opinion/Column: Democracy in Danger in Virginia?

Where do these perceptions come from?

Not from voters’ personal experiences. In fact, Virginia voters of all partisan stripes had similar experiences – and good ones! – in 2020. Of those who cast their ballots in person, two-thirds reported having to wait less than 10 minutes. Of those who voted absentee, 94% said their ballot arrived without delay.

Election Day woes were few and far between as well. Ninety-seven percent of voters had no trouble finding their polling place; 96% encountered no harassment or bothersome behavior while waiting in line; 98% had no difficulty providing identification; and 99% were checked in with no problems because their names appeared on the rolls. While we certainly don’t want to diminish the challenges that some voters faced, strong majorities of Republicans (85%) and Democrats (84%) report encountering no major problems at the polls last year.

Instead, these perceptions – that democracy is in danger, or under attack – are rooted in partisan national narratives about elections.