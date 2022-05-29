Opinion/Column: Dark money funds the war on eduation

‘You have to follow the money, you have to ask questions, and you have to connect the dots.” That sounds like someone committed to uncovering the dark money poisoning American politics but it isn’t. It’s Asra Nomani, recently fired Vice President of Parents Defending Education, a Virginia-based dark money front that has had significant impact on Virginia’s schools. It’s not just PDE either. Fight for Schools in Loudon County has risen overnight into a well-funded education interest group. Influential Christian conservative operation Alliance Defending Freedom is meddling in school board politics in Albemarle and Hanover counties.

On the night of Glenn Youngkin’s victory in the Virginia gubernatorial race, Ms. Nomani was at Youngkin headquarters providing commentary for Fox News. Governor Youngkin chose PDE senior fellow Elizabeth Schultz as assistant superintendent of public instruction. Ms. Schultz is an anti-LGBTQ former Fairfax County School Board member known for attacking Critical Race Theory as “Marxist.”

Notwithstanding Ms. Nomani’s advice, PDE President Nicole Neily has refused media requests to name PDE’s bankrollers. Ms. Nomani reacted defensively when asked about PDE’s financiers: “I cannot speak to issues of funding, except to say that it’s a typical bogeyman used to launch character assassinations on sincere, legitimate parents, such as myself.”

I learned a lot while exposing the dark money behind Families for Excellent Schools’ school privatization campaign in 2016 in Massachusetts. FES was another billionaire funded venture masquerading as families. Such groups hire professionals to give them the appearance of a grassroots organization. In fact, they are AstroTurf.

Fight for Schools has raised over $532,000 in a year. It has gotten $10,000 from 1776 Action, a dark money operation founded by Dr. Ben Carson, and over $9,000 “in-kind” from American Majority Action, funded by Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, “the Koch Brothers of Wisconsin politics.” But most of its money has come in smaller increments from over 1,500 donors. It has dozens of contractors including prominent GOP consultants. It’s a professionally run organization yet Board of Elections filings indicate it has made no expenditures for staff.

Alliance Defending Freedom proclaims itself “the world’s largest legal organization protecting religious freedom.” It sued the Albemarle County School Board alleging its anti-racism policy discriminated against white students. That lawsuit was dismissed, and identified by The Daily Progress as “a publicity stunt.” The Hanover County School Board recently voted to allow ADF to review its equity policies.

The lack of paid staff at Fight for Schools is peculiar. PDE’s Ms. Neily told the Columbus Dispatch that “We all work from home. We’re all working moms.” But tax records show that Ms. Neily made $160,000 in 2019 working for Speech First, a Koch network non-profit. She has served numerous Koch network operations. ADF’s founder was paid over $800,000 in 2020.

Privatizer “parents” are often communications professionals. Ms. Neily was an executive at the public relations firm Dezenhall Resources. Ms. Nomani was a reporter for the Wall Street Journal. Fight for Schools founder, Ian Prior, was a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee and for former attorney general Jeff Sessions. ADF has a vigorous press operation with a website dedicated especially for media.

Privatizers no sooner open their corporate doors than they get flattering portraits in right wing media including appearances on Fox News. Fox has introduced Prior and Neily as “parents” and Schultz as a former school board member but not identified them as Republican operatives. ADF’s website promotes its frequent Fox appearances.

Pretend upstart groups sometimes give the game away through their contractors. At Speech First Ms. Neily hired the elite Republican law firm Consovoy McCarthy, which has represented former president Donald Trump, and top flight Republican public relations firm Creative Response Concepts. PDE has retained both Consovoy McCarthy and CRC Advisors (formerly Creative Response Concepts).

How many “moms” launch an extensive social media campaign, incite anonymous informants to spy on educators, and plant stories in right wing media that pave the way for racist messages being sent to school principals? PDE has. Fight for Schools had barely filed its incorporation papers when Mr. Prior began appearing on Fox. Most of us have volunteered to take tickets at our kids’ football game or baked goods to sell at theater productions. Few of us hire blue-chip law firms to sue school districts we don’t live in or become regulars on Fox News.

PDE’s story is it is “a national grassroots organization“ of “working moms.” The real story is that it is a dark money front that can’t tell the truth about its investors.

If folks understood who is behind groups like PDE and Fight for Schools a lot of uncomfortable questions would get asked. People deserve answers to those questions. Follow the money.

Maurice T. Cunningham, J.D. Ph.D. is author of “Dark Money and the Politics of School Privatization.”