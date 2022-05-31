Opinion/Column: Cure for alcohol addiction in the works

Earlier this year, heartbreaking reports showed that alcohol-related deaths increased substantially in 2020 as the pandemic began, spiking by more than 25%. Now, we know that it didn’t end there. The surge continued into 2021 as well.

Research published this month by JAMA Network Open finds that deaths related to alcohol remained high in the second year of pandemic. In 2020, alcohol use related deaths (AUD) were 25% above projections; in 2021, they were 22% above projections. When researchers looked at cases in which AUD was the underlying cause of death (a more specific category than “alcohol-related”), the numbers were even starker: 31% over expectations in 2020 and 29% in 2021.

Here in Virginia, many families know the pain of losing someone to alcohol. The alcohol-related death toll in the state has increased each year since 2016, with the largest jump happening in 2020, when 3,667 people died, according to the Virginia Department of Health. State figures for 2021 are not in yet.

In addition to the tragic losses of life, there are financial costs to excessive drinking, too. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study in 2010 found excessive drinking cost the country almost $250 billion. And a new analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta says the increase in substance abuse, including alcohol, likely slowed the pace at which people returned to the workforce through early 2021.

For a long time in the popular mindset, the dominant thinking around alcohol addiction has been that the only solution is to refrain from drinking entirely. But studies show that is not the case.

AUD is a medical condition, which the National Institutes of Health defines as being “characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol use.” The Cleveland Clinic calls it “a disease of brain function.”

While refraining from drinking altogether can be one helpful path, there are also ways to help people avoid drinking excessively. A meta-analysis found that “abstinence- and controlled drinking interventions did not clearly differ in their effect on social functioning and drinking reductions.” In simpler terms, efforts to help people drink less — and to reduce the urge to binge drink — can go a long way.

From our headquarters here in Charlottesville, the team at Adial Pharmaceuticals has spent years studying AUD and working toward potential solutions. We’ve seen that for many people, abstinence can feel downright impossible, sometimes to the point they do not even try.

We have concentrated on helping people reduce cravings, which we believe can both help people trying to be abstinent and also those that want to reduce their excessive/harmful drinking. We focus specifically on people with certain genetic markers that contribute to AUD. And, our ONWARD™ Phase 3 trial for a drug that can potentially help inhibit someone’s drive to drink was recently completed.

Results from studies so far give us a great deal of hope. I hope they also will give hope to the people suffering from this disease, as well as their families. Our goal is to have a drug FDA approved and available to the public in the next few years.

We are far from alone in giving people across the country reason to believe that new, emerging fields of science might deliver help to this age-old problem. This month, a new study reported that scientists tried editing epigenetic markers in rats and found that it “diminished both alcohol-seeking and anxious behaviors.”

At New York University Langone Health Medical Center, meanwhile, investigators are testing psilocybin, a hallucinogenic compound from mushrooms, for possible use against AUD. And at Purdue University, teams are creating new plant-based compounds. Similar research is being done elsewhere, but even more would be better.

Just as the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were created in record time, there’s great promise for scientific advancement delivering help against AUD. At a time of so much difficulty and strife, it’s good to know that people are working hard, right here at home and around the world, to develop new ways to alleviate suffering.

William Stilley is CEO of Charlottesville-based Adial Pharmaceuticals and a former Captain in the Marine Corps.