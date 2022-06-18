Opinion/Column: Climate change is a kitchen-table issue

When people hear about the climate crisis, their instinctive reaction is to say: “I don’t have time to worry about that. I have to think about the basics: jobs, the price of food, the cost of living and my family’s health.” And yet, the climate crisis is interconnected with these daily essentials. There is one climate solution that would address them all and go a long way towards solving our climate crisis.

What is the one idea which could make such a difference? It’s called carbon fee and dividend. If a federally-mandated price was put on carbon at the source and all the revenues collected were distributed equally to every household, there would be a positive impact on wages and employment, food sources would be less threatened, and many debilitating health issues would decline.

Worried about jobs and the economy? Opponents argue that carbon pricing will lead to job loss. How will families pay bills if current jobs are taken away, especially in the fossil-fuel sector? Research by Smart Prosperity Institute of Canada suggests that many of the jobs lost in polluting industries due to a price on carbon, are replaced by new jobs in non-polluting industries, such as renewable energy plants or service industries. In 2018, there were 2.4 million jobs in clean energy and energy efficiency, compared to half that many in fossil energy (2019 U.S. Energy & Employment Report). The energy technologies of the future create more well-paying jobs per energy dollar spent, and will continue to do so as the new technologies mature. When the carbon fee revenue is used for carbon cash payments to households, it stimulates job growth outside the energy sector.

Worried about your family’s health? According to the National LIbrary of Medicine, air pollution from fossil fuels leads to detrimental health effects, including premature mortality, heart attacks, hospitalization from cardiorespiratory conditions, stroke, asthma exacerbations, and absenteeism from school and work. Climate change causes stronger and more intense heat waves; higher temps lead to more aggression, more mental health issues and more premature deaths. Elimination of fossil fuel combustion through a carbon price will lead to improvements in all areas of health.

Worried about inflation? Inflation is currently at its highest level in 40 years and fossil fuels are seeing the biggest price spikes. In general, electricity generated from clean sources is not subject to the price spikes typical of oil & gas markets. A carbon pricing policy that accelerates the transition to clean technologies will help guard against future inflation. For example, fueling an average American car with gasoline will cost about $160 this month (up nearly 50% from a year ago); fueling an equivalent electric car will cost about $40 this month (up less than 8% from a year ago). Concerns that carbon pricing will cause fossil fuel prices to rise (by making polluters pay) can be addressed by including “cash-back” dividends so that most households come out financially ahead, more than offsetting any inflationary effects. For those who think this is just theoretical, a recent review of Canadian and European carbon pricing systems found that they have had an insignificant impact on inflation.

Worried about food prices? As carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses continue to be pumped into the Earth’s atmosphere, erratic weather patterns that disrupt global agriculture are becoming more and more frequent, said Steve Kolmes, director of environmental studies at the University of Portland in Oregon. And as the atmosphere continues to warm, major storms will become even more forceful; as weather makes food production more difficult, prices will rise and global hunger will become an even more serious issue.

There are many climate solutions being enacted, and in development, and a carbon fee and dividend policy will allow them all to work better. Accelerating the transition to a cleaner future will make energy more affordable and less subject to inflation while preserving a stable, healthy climate. It’s a win-win for all.

Ellie Syverud Citizens Climate Lobby Charlottesville