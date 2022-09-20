Opinion/Column: Celebrate Constitution Day

July 4 is a national holiday; September 17 is not. The first date marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, and the second designates the day in 1787 on which delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the un-amended U.S. Constitution. Although the Second Continental Congress had announced the nation’s intention to declare its independence two days before formally adopting the Declaration of Independence, when delegates signed the Constitution, it had not yet been sent to the states for ratification.

The two documents are sometimes confused in the popular mind. The first, largely authored by Thomas Jefferson and significantly altered by the Congress, begins with the words “When in the course of human events.” The preamble of the second, crafted by a convention in which James Madison played a major role, begins with “We the People.”

The first document proclaims that “all men are created equal;” that all have the right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness;” that governments are created to secure these rights; and that the people have the right to overthrow and establish new ones when existing governments fail to do so. The majority of the text, arranged much like a legal brief, is designed to show that the British king, aided by a parliament, had violated the rights of the colonists. When the Declaration was adopted, many states were already writing their own constitutions, and, in time, Congress proposed, and state legislatures ratified, the Articles of Confederation through which states joined together on matters of common defense.

Formally adopted in 1781, this document vested primary power, or sovereignty, in the states. The feeble Congress that it established proved inadequate, and delegates gathered in the summer of 1787 in Philadelphia to hammer out a new Constitution that we celebrate during Constitution Week. The legislative efforts of Sen. Robert Byrd of West Virginia led public institutions of higher learning to celebrate this event. But the day is not a national holiday.

The Constitution does not reach the rhetorical heights of the Declaration. It focuses on the difficult task of creating institutions to provide security while preserving liberty. The Constitution replaced a weak unicameral (one house) legislature in which all states were equally represented with a stronger bicameral (two house) Congress in which one house represented states according to population. with numerous enumerated powers. It substituted three branches of the new government for one. In the process, it added a unitary president who served four-year terms, and a judicial branch whose appointed members served during good behavior. The document strengthened the power of the national government while retaining states in a federal system. It also provided for a formal constitutional amending process.

Some scholars have interpreted the Constitution as a conservative reaction to revolutionary aspirations, but it more accurately provided institutions and other mechanisms designed to secure the rights that the revolutionaries had proclaimed. Shortly after ratification, America’s leaders adopted 10 amendments that sought to secure freedoms of speech and religion, provide for legal due process, and protect other rights against federal action. This helped ensure that the American Revolution was not followed by paroxysms of violence against internal enemies but by state-building.

Abraham Lincoln interpreted the Constitution through the lens of the Declaration. Drawing from a biblical analogy, Lincoln famously described the principles of the Declaration as an apple of gold, and the Union and the Constitution as the picture designed “not to conceal, or destroy the apple; but to adorn, and preserve it.”

Although the Constitution did not affirmatively approve of slavery, it tolerated and protected it. After the Civil War, these accommodations were eliminated. The Thirteenth Amendment (1865) abolished slavery, and the Fourteenth (1868) aligned the Constitution more closely with the principles of the Declaration by seeking to guarantee that all persons born or naturalized in the United States should be accorded equal protection, due process of law, and the privileges and immunities of such citizenship.

Both the Declaration and the Constitution are deeply enmeshed in American life. Just as some instruments are best played with an accompanist, so too, these two documents form a duet of liberty.