Opinion/Column: As COVID lingers, care for physical, mental health

As we brace for winter weather and spend more hours indoors and alone with our thoughts, how will each of us fare? Post-COVID, many employees have continued to work solo at home. Parents with young children have grown weary of playdates, and some retirees are reticent to venture outside, due to a new variant looming around the corner.

After two years of social starvation, many people began attending group gatherings last summer, only to find a more contagious variant awaiting them (BA.5). From outdoor weddings to children’s backyard birthday celebrations, we came home with more than just party favors.

Previously, our daily obsession had been how to protect the most vulnerable — from the cradle to the convalescent home. Returning to a lock-down mentality with only “next of kin” visits is not what anyone wanted to do. Yet this level of isolation saved many from experiencing the novel coronavirus, which proved to be more deadly than the current BA.5. We shouldn’t breathe a sigh of relief just yet, however, as scientists are not convinced that “this too shall pass.”

According to an article published in The Atlantic in September, “the country is still recording 400 Covid deaths a day—more than triple the average number from flu.” Now that we’ve let our masks down, we’ve seen this subvariant of omicron mutate faster than we can maintain the immunity to fight it off. According to virologist Andy Pekosz from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, BA.5 is “sort of maximized to evade immunity.” The Atlantic article further states that the coronavirus can continue “to evade our immunity essentially forever.” Those who live with a compromised immune system have reason to pause before stepping out of their comfort zone, with an average of 39,126 cases of BA.5 in the U.S. a day reported on Oct. 11.

Not everyone has gone unscathed during these years of seclusion. We assumed that phone calls, Zooming, and social media would satisfy our daily need to connect with each other. Because adolescents had seemingly spent an inordinate number of hours Facetiming prior to COVID, they went mostly unchecked while we concentrated on helping younger children to adjust to school on a screen. Yet according to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “more than a third (37%) of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health” in 2021. Another 44% said they “persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year.”The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force now recommends that all adults younger than 65 be screened routinely for anxiety by their primary care physicians.

In 2021, the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry published a study finding that COVID restrictions contributed to “adverse effects as a result of the social distancing protocols enacted … this significantly increased morbidity and mortality in the geriatric population.” Their advice — and the following recommendations from Psychology Today — will help to combat the effects of loneliness, anxiety, and depression at almost any age.

First, notice your negative thoughts and the context in which you had them, which may help you understand their origin and lessen their impact. Exercise, especially outdoors. Moving your body in any activity will promote better health and more restful sleep. Shelving your various screens and problem-solving thoughts for a while will make getting a good night’s sleep habitual. Pick a couple of friends who share your COVID comfort level and make plans to walk, talk, or help each other in some practical way. Continue any spiritual or religious practice that brings you inner strength and peace. As Dr. Seth Gillihan advises, “Look for any opportunity to show kindness to people in your life. Good relationships are antidepressants.”

Songwriter and man of the people Bruce Springsteen says it best, “Tell me, in a world without pity, do you think what I’m askin’s too much? I just want something to hold on to and a little of that human touch.”