Opinion/Column: Albemarle must get "real" with housing density

Albemarle County is at a crossroads choosing between continuing the fictional, aspirational planning vision of denser development in the current, shrinking development areas or the sharing of a realistic outlook providing “by right” high density in the core and lower density in the outer rings of the newly expanded development areas. This choice will make all the difference.

Despite many plans to the contrary, an Albemarle County consultant recently concluded that based on Board of Supervisors rejections of density and increase in regulation, Albemarle’s development areas do not have enough capacity. This objective, county-funded revelation in the middle of the “AC ’44” Comprehensive Planning Program provides Albemarle an opportunity to embrace reality-based planning.

Virginia Code § 15.2-2223 dictates localities review their Comprehensive Plans every five years. One goal of this review is to ensure there is room for 20 years or more projected growth (residential and commercial). Unlike zoning, comprehensive plan maps do not regulate the land. They merely suggest the county’s vision. It is usually up to the landowner to request a rezoning of the parcel to match the Comprehensive Plan designation. Since 1980, Albemarle Boards of Supervisors have regularly endorsed increased development area density in their comprehensive plans and, often responding to vocal neighborhood opposition, denied such density at the zoning stage.

This statistical reality was called out in the Free Enterprise Forum’s 2021 “Density Deferred, Density Denied“ report. The data was later confirmed by both staff and the capacity consultant. Since the last Comprehensive Plan update, Albemarle’s recent residential rezoning approval density was about 58 percent of the theoretical maximum Comprehensive Plan buildout.

The capacity consultant stated a need to “Consider adjusting, and in many cases, reducing, recommended densities to better align with recent buildout trends. This change would need to be paired with a consideration of expanding Development Areas to accommodate projected growth and ensure that an excess of land is available to account for constraining factors beyond County influence, such as property owner preference.”

Local landowners have opined that based on Albemarle County policies, the current development areas have merely the capacity to serve the next twelve years (rather than twenty). The Free Enterprise Forum believes comprehensive plans need to be more rational in their buildout numbers rather than aspirational. Comprehensive plan numbers should be fact-based not fanciful.

When Albemarle chooses to endorse reality-based planning, the empirical data will suggest the need to increase the less than 5% of the county (~37 square miles) currently designated for development. The Free Enterprise Forum Lasagna plan calls for four different intensity layers (Urban, Suburban, Transitional, Rural) to make up 10% of the county’s land mass.

Such an increase in land available for development would positively impact housing affordability. Development is much like water as it goes first where it can move freely and easily. The Jimmy Carter-era geographic limits on development mean those parcels that have been easiest to develop already have been developed. The scarce few parcels remaining are more expensive to acquire and develop.

An expanded development area with different levels of intensity will provide the opportunity for multi-family units in the urban core while allowing homes to those who wish to live in a single-family home but do not wish to carve up the rural areas into 21-acre county-mandated slices.

If housing affordability, equity, housing diversity, economic vitality and quality of life are important to the Alkbemarle County Board of Supervisors, development area expansion is a significant part of this effort.