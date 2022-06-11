Opinion/Column: Agent offers life-saving gun reforms

View gun violence as a public health/mental health issue, and develop measures to deal with this significant challenge in America. (In one study, it was found that guns killed about as many people each year as sepsis, a life-threatening response to infection, but funding for gun violence research was about 0.7% of that for sepsis.)

Teach verbal (non-violent) conflict resolution skills to children in grade school, while we work to reduce the influence of violent movies, TV shows, music and video games that serve to numb an individual’s view as to the value of a human life.

Require a firearms safety course for every purchaser of a firearm.

Limit firearms purchases to one per month with a 30-day waiting period to receive the weapon.

Institute Red Flag laws across the country. This allows someone to be flagged as needing additional background scrutiny before acquiring a firearm, or, if deemed a significant threat to self or others, have firearms held by the court or another person or organization until the individual is no longer deemed a threat. (According to a study by the New York Times, in 57% of the shootings they studied, the shooter had issued a specific threat or was known to be potentially suicidal prior to the attack.)

Elect prosecutors and judges who enforce current gun and violent-crime related laws, and who will incarcerate such offenders and not allow violent repeat offenders the opportunity to re-offend.

Mandate a minimum five-year sentence for any firearm related crime in addition to the sentence for the crime itself.

Require a deeper, so-called “comprehensive,” background check for any firearm purchaser, noting younger buyers are not likely to have as significant a criminal record, as their juvenile offenses may not be available in a routine check.

Consider the deployment of armed security officers in all schools, noting, however, that there are about one million law enforcement officers in America, and schools K-12 could absorb a significant percentage of these currently available officers, plus consider our 6,000 colleges and universities.