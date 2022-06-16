Opinion/Column: $5 a gallon gas came from earlier price controls

As we all complain about gasoline prices, America would be smart to consider the complexity of our transportation system. We have few options because we’ve historically been, well, stupid.

In the 1970s when OPEC twice embargoed oil, the U.S. (under President Ford and expanded under President Carter) began the “Corporate Average Fuel Economy” standards (CAFÉ) while European countries and most non-OPEC countries began heavily taxing gasoline and diesel and building alternative transportation. While America’s been on the CAFE “path,” other nations have used gas-tax income to build transit, bike-ped, carpooling, etc. infrastructure and, therefore, their citizens have more transport options today, by far, than we do. Some have built bike centers near major employers which offer showers, bike storage – even dry cleaning – and occasionally added wind tunnels which move bicyclers more quickly to/from downtown jobs. Almost all others have expanded bus, tram and train service.

Meanwhile, to minimize monetary damages from our CAFÉ program, American car manufacturers put, in effect, a car interior on a truck frame and pretended these “SUVs” were somehow safer when what they really did was decrease auto makers’ fines for not meeting the CAFÉ standards. Still today, under CAFÉ “cars” must get better gas mileage than “trucks” so selling “car concepts” at the higher “truck gasoline standards” is a win-win for manufacturers because of the way CAFE is calculated. The formula is complicated but offering better gas mileage in one vehicle – even if it doesn’t sell – saves manufacturers money by offsetting CAFÉ fines for worse gas mileage vehicles. Mercedes, for example, purchased and pretended to sell the French “Smart Car” in America which decreased its annual fine for missing CAFÉ dramatically. The tiny, two-seater “Smart Cars” were officially offered in America but rarely available at any Mercedes dealership to be test-driven.

Meanwhile, whenever there was any hike in gasoline prices, politicians of both American political parties claimed they are helping consumers by offering to curtail federal (and sometimes state) gasoline taxes. In 2008, for example, presidential contenders John McCain(R) and Hillary Clinton(D) suggested eliminating the meager, 18.3 cent, federal gasoline tax; a tax that hadn’t increased in 25 years (now 40) although it’s prime funding for roads and transit. Right now, because few know the complex history, many politicians are demanding that gasoline not be taxed to help the “poor, struggling consumer” who is also a short-sighted voter.

Our path dependency on CAFE is the problem. Countries like Italy – with famously the highest gasoline taxes in the world – only have very high mileage cars for sale and Japan, where high gasoline taxes have made the entire country a test market for fuel efficiency, produced the first hybrid cars like the Prius and today sells millions of eBikes and eScooters. Both countries have good mass transit as, again, does much of the world and both produce ½ (or less) of the carbon per capita that Americans produce.

Today, some theaters and arenas in Europe are built without adding a single parking space (which cost in excess of $20,000 each) yet American retail is screwed if it doesn’t have massive – and wasted – land devoted to asphalt. Most downtown train stations in Europe and Australia are themselves shopping malls with many stores closing immediately after home-bound commuters have boarded.

Today, Americans drive over twice as much per day as we drove in the 1970s when we were shocked to pay 48 cents a gallon. Today, America’s yearly (and gaining) 3.2 trillion miles driven far outstrips our population growth and is the prime factor in our greenhouse emissions. American transportation emits more CO2 today than housing, than commerce, than industry. Our transportation emissions are, indeed, the reason our prime economic competitor, China, produces 1/6 per capita CO2 as Americans and part of the reason the Chinese are “taking” American jobs.

Today, Europe has a much higher fitness rate than we do simply because most Europeans use muscles to get to bus stops, tram stops, train stations on a daily basis while we buy expensive gym memberships which we ignore soon after New Year’s resolutions fade. Hence, Europeans have lower average medical costs on both an individual and a national basis.

It’s not going to happen but it would be wonderful for our country if this time, as gasoline prices spike, we actually thought long-term instead of what we will do – scream, and cry, and bluster, and make the problem worse.

Already, to mitigate gasoline prices, Uncle Sam is releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, dropping the reserve to its lowest level since 1987. Though supposedly saved for our military in a true national emergency, today America is draining it to save two or three pennies on a gallon of gasoline.

Randy Salzman is a retired transportation consultant.