Opinioin/Letter: Good, God and helping others

The Oct. 27 Daily Progress editorial reported that the 5th District Congressional candidate debate apparently had a predictable result. The incumbent, Bob Good, was singing to the choir, while the challenger, Josh Throneburg, was the outsider.

I would prefer to be represented in Congress by someone who wouldn’t be an embarrassment. Bob Good boasts of his relationship with God, his love of Jesus, and his voting record. He is proud of his “No” votes, and his “Yes” votes for legislation that didn’t pass. The bills that he boasts of writing didn’t go anywhere. This may be impressive for his fellow members in the radical right Freedom Caucus. But frankly, I’d be more impressed if he accomplished something positive.

Bob Good seems to make a big deal out of his relationship with Jesus, and his support of Donald Trump and the Big Lie. I don’t know how to reconcile his presumed Christian faith and his support for a political movement hell-bent on destroying representative democracy in the United States.

Josh Throneburg, a preacher and small businessman, appears to be an honest man willing to enter the caldron of politics to help make life better for people in the 5th Congressional District.

I’m reminded of a conversation I had with a friend, who was a retired Methodist minister. I asked him how the Christian Right (Nationalists) could speak and behave as though they have never read the New Testament.

He said, “They’re not Christian and they aren’t right.”

He was correct. It seems that they stopped with the Old Testament and are still worshipping the golden calf - or an orange felon.

I’ll take my chances with Josh Throneburg.

Robert Wilson

Charlottesville