Opinioin/Editorial: Assault weapons supporters enable mass murderers

Did Americans need more proof that mass shootings can happen anywhere?

Did we require more evidence that the politicians who are supposed to represent us risk our lives when they take ludicrous stands on gun control?

Can’t happen here?

If you read the paper or watch TV, you obviously know about the 21-year-old man who used an assault rifle to spray 80 bullets on a crowd of people gathered for a Fourth of July parade in one of Chicago’s richest suburbs. He killed seven and wounded dozens.

If you were paying closer attention, you may have seen that the Richmond police used a tip from a citizen to stop what appeared to be a mass shooting plan on Independence Day at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater in Virginia’s capital. One of the two suspects was later arrested in Charlottesville.

Any questions?

This reign of terror has gone on long enough. The people making us all potential victims are not just the gunmen (and yes, they are almost always men). Our leaders who refuse to take sensible steps to control the body count are accessories before and after the fact to murder. Americans must make that clear or they will continue to be bought off by gun makers and gun sellers.

Illinois has red flag laws and the Highland Park shooter, Robert Crimo III, had acted self-destructive and potentially violent enough to have been reported years before he undertook his slaughter. The intervention law didn’t work. Police visited Crimo’s home, but did not arrest him because they had no probable cause.

Crimo’s father later sponsored his son for the purchase of firearms when he was under 21, police say. The father appears to have broken no law.

Crimo passed four federal firearms background checks to buy his weapons, according to police.

In Richmond, a Good Samaritan, not the law, may have headed off a mass killing.

After a tip from someone who overheard what appeared to be planning for an attack, police arrested 52-year-old Julio Alvarado-Dubon on July 1 and tracked 38-year-old Rolman Alberto Balacarcel until law enforcement felt they had enough probable cause to arrest him on July 5 when State Police found him in Charlottesville and served him with a Richmond police warrant.

Both men are undocumented, although Alvarado had an expired visa. Please spare us the border wall bull hockey. The fact that Virginia may have literally dodged a bullet had nothing to do with immigration policy. And it certainly had nothing to do with gun control. Police said they seized two assault rifles, a handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition that were in plain sight in the house Alvarado-Dubon and Balacarcel shared.

See something-say something worked in the Richmond case. It is what citizens who care about their communities should do when they suspect imminent violence. Give police a chance to intervene. It is sad that did not happen in March when 120 bullets flew around Charlottesville’s Fry’s Spring Beach Club parking lot during a gun fight. Police charged one of those arrested with possession of a machine gun.

Assault weapons can turn the world’s worst marksman into a mass murderer if he has the capacity of to hold the stock, point it at a crowd and squeeze the trigger. Crimo proved that yet again July Fourth.

After the fact, the shooters who used military style weapons to slaughter innocent people at the Highland Park parade, the Uvalde elementary school and the Buffalo supermarket can only be prosecuted.

The best chance to take those weapons out of the hands of future mass murderers rests with members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, as well as state legislators and the governor.

Around here, we are talking about U.S. Representatives Bob Good, Morgan Griffith and Abigail Spanberger, as well as their challengers in the November elections. We are talking about U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. We are talking to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, state Delegates Rob Bell, Sally Hudson and Matt Fariss, and state Sen. Creigh Deeds.

The long and short of it is if you vote for someone who opposes a ban on assault weapons, you just put yourself and your kids in the crosshairs.