Opininion/Letter: Editorials turn left

I have subscribed to my local community newspaper for over 50 years and the Daily Progress for the last 20 years. Up until recently the Daily Progress has demonstrated high journalistic standards and a moderate political editorial perspective. After naming a new editorial page editor the Daily Progress has made a sharp left turn in their editorial policy. Also, your journalistic standards have seriously deteriorated as you frequently reprint the same article in different sections of the same paper or later in the week. Many of my friends have noticed the same trend. If this trend continues you likely will lose substantial readers.