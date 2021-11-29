Opinion/Letter: We need more 'Common Grounds'

I was struck by the hopefulness of your article on the non-partisan project at UVa of filming a documentary on political conversations between disparate viewpoints ("UVa documentary project proves that political conversations can happen"). I look forward to viewing the "Common Grounds" documentary.

One participant in the project, Thomas Driscoll, stated “While certainly no one’s opinions were changed while making this documentary, we learned how to listen to one another."

If we are to survive as a society, however, talk must lead to shared action. Young people mostly agree on the seriousness of the climate change threat. Maybe this cross-partisan discussion could lead to shared action on climate solutions, such as working together for a price on carbon?

J. Christopher Wiegard

Chester