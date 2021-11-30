Opinion/Letter: Traffic solutions start at traffic lights

As a retired engineer, I have concerns about traffic light signals throughout Charlottesville and nearby portions of Albemarle County.

I have observed two issues of concern. First, is when a light turns to red and is followed by a delay before any other light turns green and cars start to move (this is typically 3 to 6 seconds). Second, a green left turn arrow with no cars in the left turn lane holds up traffic by 12 seconds.

When the traffic flow through an intersection has as many as five or six flows of traffic, the resulting time of no cars using the intersection can add up to 20 to 30 seconds for the full cycle to complete. Though this may seem like not much, it can be 25% or more of the full intersection’s cycle and can result in doubling the length of the line of cars waiting. Multiple lights along a main artery can compound this into a traffic jam or a back-up of ½ mile or more. I have seen this kind of trouble at the High Street bridge between Pantops and the Charlottesville city border and at many others.