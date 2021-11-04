Opinion/Letter: Thank you, Gov. Northam

I would like to thank Gov. Northam for being our governor during this pandemic. As a physician, he understood the possibilities that COVID-19 could cause and made the necessary actions to try and contain the spread by issuing mandates for vaccinations and sites to obtain same. Millions of people followed his advice and received those vaccines and help control the spread. Perhaps we can return back to more normal, full time living because of him. Unfortunately, people listened to former President Trump and believed it would go away. This is true to some degree. If people die and others get innoculated, there are fewer people to spread the virus. I received my shots plus booster and do hope I can get back to a normal lifestyle shortly depending on those doubters who still want to wait and see. If their child or relative gets ill, its too late to say oopsey... should've got them vaccinated..