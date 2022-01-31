Opinion/Letter: Knowing our history will make us true patriots

I was saddened and disturbed to read your editorial in Saturday’s Daily Progress about a “new tip line” where people can report teachers who are teaching about Virginia’s long history of slavery, followed by systematic denial of the full rights of citizenship to our fellow Virginians who happened to have an African heritage. As many have said, this is not “critical race theory,” but this is our history, which we need to in order to understand our state and country today and to work together to help them live up to the promise of our nation’s founding documents and values.

The “tip line” will certainly inhibit and put fear into our teachers. But, more, it will deprive our young people of the history that we all share, of the truth. Far from dividing us, such knowledge should make us more understanding and compassionate. It will not make us hate our country, but will help us become true patriots, who love our country enough to acknowledge our faults and failures and work to correct them, as Donald Shriver, former President of Union Seminary in New York, said in his book “Honest Patriots.” I grew up with a romantic view of my southern history – shaped by ”Gone with the Wind” and a very incomplete education. Only in my adult years have I been learning a more complete and complex history, which is a history of my ancestors as well. I am committed to keep learning and to help acknowledge and change what has been wrong. I am sad that we seem to be taking a step backward, depriving our students of the “truth that will make them free” and that will also make them mature and engaged citizens.