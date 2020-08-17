Opinion/Letter: College sports could suppress COVID

The Big 10 and the PAC 12 have decided to postpone fall sports. It looks like the ACC and SEC will play — or at least I hope so.
I would predict that by the time the fall sports season has ended, the schools that canceled sports will have more athletes that test positive for the virus than the schools that play this fall. Why?
The schools that play sports this fall will have strict testing programs, will adhere to social distancing, and will keep up their training programs throughout the season. The athletes from the schools that do not play will have less testing and will have more opportunities to social gather at bars, parties, and mixers.
Let the athletes play. They will make us proud and win over this pandemic.
Jim Millner
Albemarle County
Information link:
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/11/big-ten-postpones-college-football-season-due-to-coronavirus-concerns.html
