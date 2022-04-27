Letter: Thank you, tree cutters

Recently, I read with interest a letter from a lady upset with the road clearing group. As she was driving on her miracle mile, she noticed or witnessed a limb falling which almost hit her car or another behind her and saw fit to lambast road clearing groups wherever they may be. Only a few days ago, it was published this group cleared 800,00 cubic feet (or maybe yards (whatever)), a lot of extremely dangerous and threatening trees and overhangs waiting to pounce upon vehicles inflecting injury or worse.

I calmly invite her to don’t just consider your driving area, but the driving area for the good of the whole. These professionals are on the job making the roads safe for all.

Just today in Cumberland County, I witnessed a tree measuring at least three feet in diameter had fallen across a country road and in mere minutes DOT/EMS crews were on it borrowing a mega logging machine from a nearby logger and cleared the road in minutes.

The tree cutters cannot be everywhere all the time, and especially where any individual wishes them to be. It is not hard to see these hard-working people tackling very dangerous jobs, along with monster mulching machines and trucks staged at the ready to pounce, making roads safe for you, me and ours.

Of course, there is a paycheck involved, and I gladly contribute to keep others safe. Maybe I stand alone (doubt it), but I do say LOUD AND CLEAR to DOT, CONTRACTORS, PUBLIC SERVANTS, and LOGISTICIANS – THANK YOU!!!

John Booker

Albemarle County