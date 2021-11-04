11/7LETTER/OPINION

I would like to thank Gov. Northam for being our governor during this pandemic. As a physician, he understood the possibilities that COVID-19 could cause and made the necessary actions to try and contain the spread by issuing mandates for vaccinations and sites to obtain same. Millions of people followed his advice and received those vaccines and help control the spread. Perhaps we can return back to more normal, full time living because of him. Unfortunately, people listened to former President Trump and believed it would go away. This is true to some degree. If people die and others get innoculated, there are fewer people to spread the virus. I received my shots plus booster and do hope I can get back to a normal lifestyle shortly depending on those doubters who still want to wait and see. If their child or relative gets ill, its too late to say oopsey... should've got them vaccinated..
Ron Granitz
Albemarle County
When I saw the election results and realized that Virginia will have Glenn Youngkin for governor, I was scared. Scared for my future, and for the future of all Virginians. Scared to be under the leadership of a man who seems to be singularly uniformed on an issue impacting all Virginians - climate change.
Virginia’s coastal communities are heavily impacted by sea level rise - Hampton Roads alone is predicted to have 1.7 feet of sea level rise by 2050, with major consequences for infrastructure, public health and safety, and the economy. Rising temperatures have wreaked havoc on agricultural harvests, and are a major health concern for elderly and vulnerable populations. Pipeline infrastructure threatens the air and water quality of marginalized communities and locks us into further emissions. Without strong mitigation and adaptation policy now, these negative impacts will only continue to grow.
As a young person, I want to grow up in a world that prioritizes the health and wellbeing of its citizens and the planet. I firmly believe that climate is not a partisan issue. Everyone benefits from clean air and water, healthy ecosystems, and clean energy. Everyone has the right to a safe, resilient, and healthy future.
Governor Northam set Virginia on the path toward that future. From joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) to incentivise a switch to renewable energy, to investing in clean energy jobs that will grow Virginia’s economy, to policies promoting climate justice, Northam gave me hope that our leadership recognized the existential threat of climate change and was determined to do something about it.
Now, Youngkin has the opportunity to put divisive rhetoric aside and consider what is best for all Virginians. Strong climate policy can help protect communities from climate impact and support resilient economic growth.
However, if he chooses to cater to the minority of people who ignore scientific fact in favor of embracing an easy lie, we will not be silent. He cannot brush us aside. We will keep fighting, speaking up, and speaking out. After all, we have to! This is our future, and it is worth fighting for.
Brooke Crouch
Charlottesville