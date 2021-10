If you watched McAuliffe walk out of a news interview, you see exactly what will happen to citizens in Virginia- he will walk out on us! McAuliffe only wants to be Governor to add to his resume to run for President. If he is elected Governor, he will continue with his “I, My and Me” rhetoric as he has in the past, telling us what a great job he is doing, all the while stepping on our heads to continue his political ambition to be president.