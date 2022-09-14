Taking classified documents is a crime

Can someone please tell me why Donald "Anarchist" Trump is not in jail? If I did anything like taking classified documents while in the U.S. Navy, I'd still be in the brig.

He is a liar and thief. He took the oath of office and ignored it. He kept stolen documents and lied that he had returned them. He is guilty of sedition; he tried to force Mike Pence to deny a legal vote by citizens. He claims the election was stolen, then tried to steal from honest citizens, and still he continues to make false claims about elections. He wanted state election purveyors to claim false results. He is a sexual predator. He is totally unfit for office.

He has caused the most divisive atmosphere in history since the Civil War. He wants to be a king or dictator so everyone praises him. I am surprised he has not done something to get back in front of the queen's coverage that has displaced his name and face. Can you imagine 70 years of his leadership?

This man is a menace to society, so please take him and his cronies with a grain of salt, or better still, a roll of Charmin and flush him and his ilk away.

RON GRANITZ SR.

Albemarle County