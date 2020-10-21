Opinion/Letter: Wounded lives matter; help comes from love

Of course black lives matter.

Black lives matter for millions of reasons, one for every Black individual struggling against racism.

Black lives matter because this country was founded on the enslavement and dehumanization of Black lives. This fact has left a gaping, bloody wound in the very heart of this otherwise great country.

This wound can only be healed by love. And it will begin to heal only when all Americans, especially all white Americans, are willing to take a knee and say, “Our dear Black brothers and sisters, we weep for all that you have been through. We put out our hands to you and pledge our compassion and support.”

Of course Native American lives matter. Native peoples’ lives matter for millions of reasons, one for every person proud to be of the first people.

But Native lives matter especially because their engagement with America requires a constant effort to overcome non-Native America’s resistance, evasion, and continued campaign of disenfranchisement. This second bloody wound lies deep within the American heart, laying bare its hypocrisy.