Opinion/Letter: Would-be volunteer has another take on statues

Charlottesville will appoint a volunteer committee to help determine where the Confederate statues will be placed.

It only took a moment of reflection to decide that I would be an ideal candidate for a role on this committee. I sent an email to every member of City Council, and contacted one directly, offering my services.

I am a 64-year-old, lifelong resident of the area. If there is someone with more knowledge of our history, the background of both the memorials and the controversy surrounding them, I would certainly like to meet and serve with them.

Native American ancestors were prominent in the decisions about the Lewis and Clark statue. It would be discriminatory not to consult with a Confederate descendant such as myself in this decision. I'm already here; I wouldn't require an all-expense-paid trip or gift card to join.

Without a doubt, my strongest attribute in this decision making process would be the fact that my passion for our history and heritage does not prevent me from understanding and respecting other points of view. Time will tell if any wisdom will finally prevail in this long ordeal.