Opinion/Letter: Women of color face hurdles in leadership

Women of color face hurdles in leadership

Apropos of the upcoming departure of Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker and the dismissal of Chief of Police RaShall Brackney, a fresh look at “The Problem Woman of Color” graphic is warranted. It’s been out there in cyberspace for years.

It depicts the WOC invited into a predominantly white organization, wherein white leadership trips over its feet welcoming her. A honeymoon ensues. Every word dropped from WOC’s mouth is a pearl. She is lionized, lauded. Leadership cries: “Smart! Articulate!”

Given the expressed level of support, WOC goes around doing what she thought she was hired to do: She points out pain points here, problems there; suggests solutions within the organization’s policies; exercises her perceived sovereignty to attempt to hold the organization accountable for doing what it said it wanted to do when it hired her.

Therein, according to Shakespeare, lies the rub.

Backtracking ensues. Pushback crowds in. Whispers reach leadership’s ears.