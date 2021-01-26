Opinion/Letter: Within faith centers, speak the truth in love

Centers of faith — churches, synagogues, mosques — have an urgent mandate to be front-line healers at this time. This applies to all congregations, where politics is very much an unspoken topic and where the divide most likely exists among members.
Centers of faith everywhere teach about respecting others’ views in love. In the present political climate, the feelings of fear and frustration are such that we need a further step. We must open up to those of opposing political beliefs honestly and in kindness, to be able to expose our reasoning both ways without criticism and with clarifying questioning.
“Fact checking” understandings is unlikely. Digging up the past is unhelpful. Instead, reacting in love can heal the political divide with thoughtful words, not words of blame and accusation.
We have in this mandate a need to respect others’ right to their thoughts. Yes, we as individuals will still see the world differently, even with this effort, and will not bring our centers of faith to one opinion. Nevertheless, we must allow other ways of thinking to be explained without blame, ridicule, shaming or any form of punishment, including division within the governing of the faith.
This mandate to share our political views now is difficult. Without God’s expressed love as a part of our sharing, we are handcuffed. If we cannot love each other in working together to heal, then what are we professing as followers of a faith?
There are so many individuals who need to be relieved of fearing to express themselves and who need redemption from their own bitter thoughts about others’ views.
Centers of faith and congregants, please set an example in our society for healing. If we are who we say we are, there is no choice but to take a lead in this.
Hopefully, too, this healing through love will extend to others outside of faith. That God’s work and should be our prayer.
Judith Ely
Albemarle County