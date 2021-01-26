Opinion/Letter: Within faith centers, speak the truth in love

Centers of faith — churches, synagogues, mosques — have an urgent mandate to be front-line healers at this time. This applies to all congregations, where politics is very much an unspoken topic and where the divide most likely exists among members.

Centers of faith everywhere teach about respecting others’ views in love. In the present political climate, the feelings of fear and frustration are such that we need a further step. We must open up to those of opposing political beliefs honestly and in kindness, to be able to expose our reasoning both ways without criticism and with clarifying questioning.

“Fact checking” understandings is unlikely. Digging up the past is unhelpful. Instead, reacting in love can heal the political divide with thoughtful words, not words of blame and accusation.

We have in this mandate a need to respect others’ right to their thoughts. Yes, we as individuals will still see the world differently, even with this effort, and will not bring our centers of faith to one opinion. Nevertheless, we must allow other ways of thinking to be explained without blame, ridicule, shaming or any form of punishment, including division within the governing of the faith.