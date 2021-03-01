 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: With statue, continue to honor Sacajawea
Opinion/Letter: With statue, continue to honor Sacajawea

Thank you to the author of “Sacajawea statue honors female courage” (The Daily Progress, Feb. 22) for beautifully stating how I feel about the Lewis, Clark and Sacajawea statute.

I am extremely proud that Sacajawea's extraordinary role in the expedition is not forgotten.

Charlottesville, please do not throw out this important event in history. If you do, we will only have more sharing of mutual ignorance. Show courage. Add a plaque giving description and context, and let the statue remain.

Ann Shortt

Carroll County

