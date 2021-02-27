 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Why seek enforcement of the unenforceable?
Opinion/Letter: Why seek enforcement of the unenforceable?

After reading Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania’s response regarding the city’s credit card policy, one can understand his reason for not pursuing the issue (“Platania: Credit card policy too vague,” The Daily Progress, Feb. 23 print date).

Mr. Platania repeated earlier statements, saying the policy is too vague to support a court case against anyone who might misuse a city card.

Some citizens appear eager for the commonwealth’s attorney to forge ahead at any rate, even though the lack of clarity in policy has been noted since 2019. One can surmise that there has been enough time for these citizens to approach City Council and voice opinions to address the policy issue. Why now does this issue appear to be a rush to judgement?

Janette B. Martin

Charlottesville

Janette B. Martin is president of the Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP.

