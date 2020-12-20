 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: What's unusual about having IRS trouble?
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: What's unusual about having IRS trouble?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Re: “Why the secrecy on H. Biden?,” The Daily Progress, Dec. 16: Once again, columnist Cal Thomas is attempting to make something out of nothing. Hunter Biden apparently has an issue with the IRS. What has that got to do with the presidential election?

What are the odds that President Trump has an issue with the IRS? Thousands of people have issues with the IRS. The problem is theirs, not everyone's.

Steve Applegate

Cleves, Ohio

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert