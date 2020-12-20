Opinion/Letter: What's unusual about having IRS trouble?

Re: “Why the secrecy on H. Biden?,” The Daily Progress, Dec. 16: Once again, columnist Cal Thomas is attempting to make something out of nothing. Hunter Biden apparently has an issue with the IRS. What has that got to do with the presidential election?
What are the odds that President Trump has an issue with the IRS? Thousands of people have issues with the IRS. The problem is theirs, not everyone's.
Steve Applegate
Cleves, Ohio
