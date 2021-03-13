Opinion/Letter: West Main upgrades have long been needed

Hundreds of Charlottesville residents gathered in churches and community centers beginning in 2013 to craft solutions for West Main Street’s perennial problems, the eighth attempt to do so since 1988.

The resulting improvement plan added new bus shelters, honored the Drewary Brown Bridge, highlighted Charlottesville’s Black history along the corridor, changed zoning to prevent over-scaled buildings from towering over neighborhoods and identified sites for parking garages. It replaced aging gas lines; undergrounded utilities to remove obstacles from sidewalks; engineered safer bike lanes and intersections; planted more street trees, with more soil to prevent surface roots from buckling pavers and would filter more car-polluted runoff before it got into our rivers; and added public gathering spaces with benches cooled by tree canopies.

In 2016, the city manager was charged with finding ways to rebuild West Main, with local jobs linked to the city’s Growing Opportunity Program. By 2020, the commonwealth had provided $18 million to fund 45% of the project’s first three of four phases.