Opinion/Letter: West Main upgrades have long been needed

Hundreds of Charlottesville residents gathered in churches and community centers beginning in 2013 to craft solutions for West Main Street’s perennial problems, the eighth attempt to do so since 1988.
The resulting improvement plan added new bus shelters, honored the Drewary Brown Bridge, highlighted Charlottesville’s Black history along the corridor, changed zoning to prevent over-scaled buildings from towering over neighborhoods and identified sites for parking garages. It replaced aging gas lines; undergrounded utilities to remove obstacles from sidewalks; engineered safer bike lanes and intersections; planted more street trees, with more soil to prevent surface roots from buckling pavers and would filter more car-polluted runoff before it got into our rivers; and added public gathering spaces with benches cooled by tree canopies.
In 2016, the city manager was charged with finding ways to rebuild West Main, with local jobs linked to the city’s Growing Opportunity Program. By 2020, the commonwealth had provided $18 million to fund 45% of the project’s first three of four phases.
These investments will make West Main Street: more equitable by expanding access to opportunity regardless of income or physical ability; more sustainable by reducing carbon dioxide tailpipe emissions (a major contributor to global warming) and adding more trees to absorb CO2; and safer for more walkers, bus riders and cyclists.
Pedestrian-oriented improvements were recommended for West Main Street in 2000, but never implemented ahead of zoning changes in 2003 that spurred higher density development. By 2016, West Main was one of the city’s most dangerous corridors, the same year “safe streets” became a priority for the Blue Ridge Health Department.
If increasing housing supply is required to relieve market pressure on housing costs, then investing in safe streets is necessary to accommodate more people.
Whether or not shelving the West Main improvement plan, a state-funded capital project that has been in the works for decades, promotes stable government and empowers staff to produce concrete results is debatable.
But the fact that we will lock in yet another generation of car dependency if we once again fail to re-engineer West Main Street is indisputable.
Kathleen M. Galvin
Charlottesville
Information links:
Torti Gallas Corridor Study from 2000, pages 70-81
http://gowestmain.com/pdf/2015-0323-Final-Council-Presentation.pdf
Council Resolution To Adopt West Main Streetscape Improvement Plan Option 1, adopted March 21, 2016
https://communityengagement.substack.com/p/february-8-2021-regional-body-says?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoyNzM0NTM2OCwicG9zdF9pZCI6MzIzNzAxNDAsIl8iOiJRc2ozUSIsImlhdCI6MTYxNTM5MTkyMiwiZXhwIjoxNjE1Mzk1NTIyLCJpc3MiOiJwdWItNjg4NjAiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.UjjwxEJW8-wieJydMuxoNb69yl6sRla6HRgHx0Atut8
https://www.charlottesville.gov/DocumentCenter/View/482/2016-Streets-That-Work-Plan-PDF
https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/91/2016/07/MAPP2HealthFinalSmall.pdf
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GVLEMlYLM4nrNcfDAeHSlooJvzwqDco2/view
https://www.charlottesville.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=527
https://ssti.us/2020/11/09/more-evidence-of-street-grid-rebound-and-car-ownership-decline-since-1990s/