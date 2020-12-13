Opinion/Letter: We're ethically bound to repay our debts

I recently read a commentary in The Daily Progress (Dec. 6) by a university ethics professor that gives the pros and cons of canceling student debt but seems to support the side that says the public pay should for that debt.

Ethics are the moral principles that govern a person’s behavior or the conducting of an activity.

I borrowed money for my post-graduate education. I signed a contract where I promised to pay the lender back. I gave my word by my signature. I learned long before signing the loan document that I am honor bound to fulfill my contract. To do otherwise is to exhibit bad character. I paid back the lender in full as required. My behavior and actions were ethical.

Each person is accountable for his or her actions, including loan obligations. The public is not responsible. Many in the public have or had student loans they have already paid back or are in the process of paying back. To ask them to pay for another student’s obligations is unethical.

Finally, our government has a history of approving poorly qualified loans, much like home loans in the mortgage crisis. Congress is loaning or backing loans with money it does not have, expecting the taxpayers to bail it out. This nonsense needs to stop.

Jim M. Lansing

Albemarle County