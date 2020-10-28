Opinion/Letter: Webb's outside money is cause for concern

Most of us who have been around awhile understand that the policy decisions coming out of Washington, D.C., are too often shaped by monetary interests.

Sen. Tom Udall, D-New Mexico, complained to Congress in 2016 about political campaigns “being sold to the highest bidder.”

Politicians are charmed, in part, by political action committee support, with outside spending in the current presidential election surpassing a billion dollars as of last month.

Quaint commercials portray Democrat Cameron Webb as the ideal representative of the Christian, rural residents of the 5th Congressional District. However, by accepting much funding from outsiders and power brokers, he has already joined D.C.’s political class where he likely will be required to satisfy crony capitalists rather than local needs.

A huge amount of outside money has been directed by Webb backers against his opponent, Bob Good — more than $3.3 million — while Good has collected only $111,843 in outside money in support of his candidacy. By contrast, more than $2.4 million in outside money has been spent opposing Webb, while Webb has collected more than $903,000 in outside money in support of his campaign.