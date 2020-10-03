Opinion/Letter: Webb's character also impresses

Recently, we were fortunate to meet Dr. Cameron Webb, candidate for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.

Dr. Webb is clearly both intelligent and experienced: He has a law degree; worked for the Obama and the Trump administrations; practices internal medicine at the University of Virginia; has cared for COVID patients, and serves as the UVa Medical Center Director of Health Policy and Equity.

What impresses us most, though, is his willingness and ability to work with people from different backgrounds to find common-sense solutions.

As a practicing physician, Dr. Webb uses these qualities daily in caring for his patients. This commitment to work on behalf of others to achieve shared goals is what our country needs at this divisive time.

With the polls now open, please join us in voting for Dr. Cameron Webb.

Jocelyn Schauer

Ashley Schauer

Albemarle County