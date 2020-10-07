Opinion/Letter: Webb puts issues first, not politics

Dr. Cameron Webb’s policies, in his campaign to be elected to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, are easy to find at his website. I write to share my experience with Cameron Webb, the person.

The humanity of our elected officials matters. When I worked on Capitol Hill, I saw firsthand which members of Congress were most effective in passing bills and meeting their constituents’ individual needs. The best staffs, energetic and engaged, reflected the personal qualities of their leaders. Decency, integrity, good will, and intelligence are contagious.

A year ago, I first met Dr. Webb when he was a campaigner for someone else, knocking at my door on a Saturday morning. It was only as he was leaving that he turned back to introduce himself as a 2020 candidate for the 5th District. Then, we chatted at length on my patio.