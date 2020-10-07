Opinion/Letter: Webb puts issues first, not politics

Dr. Cameron Webb’s policies, in his campaign to be elected to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, are easy to find at his website. I write to share my experience with Cameron Webb, the person.
The humanity of our elected officials matters. When I worked on Capitol Hill, I saw firsthand which members of Congress were most effective in passing bills and meeting their constituents’ individual needs. The best staffs, energetic and engaged, reflected the personal qualities of their leaders. Decency, integrity, good will, and intelligence are contagious.
A year ago, I first met Dr. Webb when he was a campaigner for someone else, knocking at my door on a Saturday morning. It was only as he was leaving that he turned back to introduce himself as a 2020 candidate for the 5th District. Then, we chatted at length on my patio.
I have never talked with a better listener, and he recalls details of our conversation a year later. While discussing dreadful social issues, Cameron remained calm and thoughtful. He focused on solutions and the future without negativity or looking back. His constant answer to the way forward was, and is, to find out what people have in common and work from there. It should be about health care or education, not politics, this unique politician insisted repeatedly.
He explained that he earned a law degree to understand better how to turn his campaign promises into reality.
A frontline physician and teacher married to a frontline physician, with two young children, now a campaigner running against the odds in this geographically large district — I asked him how he managed it all.
“You wouldn’t believe how much energy I have!” he replied with a lighthearted, confident laugh.
I guarantee to everyone whom Dr. Webb seeks to represent that he will listen to you, remember your story, and honor your worries and hopes. How lucky we are that this easygoing powerhouse has chosen to serve us.
He and this moment make a perfect match.
Marietta McCarty
Albemarle County
