Opinion/Letter: Webb is right on education, health

Thanks to The Daily Progress for the story highlighting the important choice readers have in electing a new representative for the 5th Congressional District (“Good, Webb polar opposites in closely watched 5th District race,” online Sept. 22; in print Sept. 23).
The more that local voters learn about Dr. Cameron Webb, the more I believe they’ll be convinced that he is the person to lead us forward.
As a proud teacher for Charlottesville City Schools, I am impressed with Dr. Webb’s plans for our public schools. Dr. Webb says that, once in Congress, he will work to improve the federal government’s biggest program to help students in low-income neighborhoods, the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. He understands that schools must provide opportunity for every child, and he will work for solutions that lift up students no matter their zip code.
Dr. Webb also pledges to improve health care. Too many students in public schools live in families lacking adequate health insurance and access to care, and their health issues often hold back their progress. Dr. Webb is not only a practicing physician, he also serves as director of health policy and equity for the University of Virginia School of Medicine and gained a valuable perspective as a member of President Obama’s White House health-care team. I am very excited about our opportunity to put a medical doctor into office, especially during a pandemic.
There’s no question that, looking forward, Dr. Cameron Webb is the right choice for the 5th Congressional District.
Bonnie Yoder
Albemarle County
