Opinion/Letter: Webb is right candidate for the times

I enthusiastically support Dr. Cameron Webb for the 5th District seat in the House of Representatives. He’s by far the best candidate to address unprecedented challenges to our community, state, nation, and planet at this historic time.
First, the pandemic is causing huge numbers of deaths and a huge amount of suffering, especially in communities of color. Dr. Webb is committed not only to controlling the coronavirus, but also improving our health care system so that all citizens can receive the care they need. Better yet, he has the training and experience to offer feasible solutions to this problem.
Second, the Black Lives Matter protests have made us all more aware of how difficult life is for persons of color. Unjust treatment in our justice system, poor wages, living in unhealthy conditions, and racial discrimination make it impossible for many non-whites to move up in society and raise their children to accomplish their dreams. Dr. Webb, as an African American, will know what his brothers and sisters need. Just knowing a person of color is representing them should offer hope.
Third, as a physician Webb sees firsthand the wounds caused by gun violence and unsafe firearm practices. This knowledge, as well as his law degree from the University of Virginia, would make him an excellent advocate for more firearms legislation. The House will have an excellent firearm safety advocate who would also respect Second Amendment rights.
Fourth, even as climate change is blamed for creating severe hurricanes, tornadoes, and forest fires, many lawmakers consider legislation to reduce the carbon footprint to be politically damaging. Dr. Webb promises to attack both climate change and health care problems by putting science ahead of politics.
Finally, a leader with praiseworthy experience and knowledge is unacceptable without empathy. He must listen to his constituents and do all he can to meet their needs. I believe Dr. Webb is running for this office not because of his own self-interest, but because he truly wants to make life better for all of us.
Geraldine “Gerry” Kruger
Albemarle County
