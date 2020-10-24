Opinion/Letter: Webb is committed to supporting tradespeople

With so many Virginians struggling, we need leaders who bring nuance and expertise to economic policy. I believe Dr. Cameron Webb is that leader. Webb has concrete plans to improve economic opportunity and education — not only in affordable college, but also in the skilled trades.

The Roanoke Times Editorial Board recently wrote that opposing candidate “[Bob] Good does not have a good grasp of how the modern economy really works.” Good failed to answer the simple questions the editorial board posed to both candidates about improving portions of our district’s economy.

In comparison, Webb wrote that in building a new economy for Southside Virginia, the four critical components are rural broadband, education, job training and clean energy, and he specifically called for “extensive investment in vocational job training and apprenticeship programs.” For Webb, these are more than talking points.