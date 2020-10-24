Opinion/Letter: Webb is committed to supporting tradespeople

With so many Virginians struggling, we need leaders who bring nuance and expertise to economic policy. I believe Dr. Cameron Webb is that leader. Webb has concrete plans to improve economic opportunity and education — not only in affordable college, but also in the skilled trades.
The Roanoke Times Editorial Board recently wrote that opposing candidate “[Bob] Good does not have a good grasp of how the modern economy really works.” Good failed to answer the simple questions the editorial board posed to both candidates about improving portions of our district’s economy.
In comparison, Webb wrote that in building a new economy for Southside Virginia, the four critical components are rural broadband, education, job training and clean energy, and he specifically called for “extensive investment in vocational job training and apprenticeship programs.” For Webb, these are more than talking points.
On Labor Day weekend, I was pleased to see Webb reporting on his Facebook page that he visited the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local No. 10 and the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters to experience their job training and apprenticeship programs. It’s no surprise to me that he’s endorsed by unions, including the Virginia AFL-CIO and IBEW Local Union 26.
As an author and corporate historian, I’ve written books and conducted hundreds of interviews for manufacturing, supply chain and service companies. Many of these companies report a concerning lack of skilled tradespeople, due in part to the perception of these jobs as “less dignified” than white-collar professions. There’s a major labor shortage here, even during our current time of rampant unemployment. And the big ways to improve recruitment, according to a recent Skilled Trades in America report on the home service industry, are through vocational programs, trade school scholarships, and, yes, improving the perception of blue-collar work.
The pandemic reaffirms the importance of skilled tradespeople, and Webb has proved through his words, actions, and policy proposals that he understands these issues. From where I sit, Dr. Cameron Webb is the only candidate in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District with a concrete plan to emphasize both the dignity and the economic opportunity of the skilled trades.
Adam Nemett
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://roanoke.com/opinion/editorial/editorial-lessons-from-miami/article_e9e0abd1-7fe9-56cd-924b-3181f71867f9.html
https://roanoke.com/opinion/columnists/webb-dr-cameron-webb-on-expanding-economic-opportunity-in-va-05/article_a1822026-8eb0-51b8-8fb3-99308eb39d67.html
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1037008216733429
https://www.va-aflcio.org/news/2020-virginia-endorsements
https://www.ibewlocal26.org/politics/
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homeadvisor-releases-new-skilled-trades-in-america-report-highlighting-significant-job-opportunity-in-500b-home-services-industry-301147240.html
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!