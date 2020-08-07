Opinion/Letter: We should be sharing our freedoms

Our country has many cherished and beloved patriotic icons. First and foremost among them is, of course, the American flag. The American eagle is likewise much regarded, but we can also include the Liberty Bell, the silhouette visages of Washington and Lincoln, and the dome and architecture of the U.S. Capitol building.
My personal favorite is the Statue of Liberty. She represents the people we want to be and why so many of us are proud to be Americans.
There are many reasons why so many of the world’s people wish to come here and become American citizens. The Statue of Liberty and what she represents — liberty, equality, opportunity, and welcome — are a part of that desire.
Emma Lazarus, who wrote “The New Colossus,” said it so well: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free. The wretched refuse of your teeming shore, send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” Stirring words that call us, in every generation, to live up to those ideals and give hope to a world often torn asunder and too willing to deprive its people of the things we cherish most, the values that define what it means to be an American.
In this moment, as we face a reckoning with our own history of systemic efforts to deprive our fellow Americans of these same freedoms, we are called once again to live up to that promise and recognize the common bond we share with all freedom loving people here and everywhere.
Stanley J. Milesky
Nelson County
