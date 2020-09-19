Opinion/Letter: We need principled leader

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The reason you should vote on Nov. 3:

As a group, man has done many awful things in his tenure on Earth. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that as individuals, we have often demonstrated courage, love, and principled thoughtfulness, especially when we have the inspiration of our leaders.

What we need now is a principled leader of goodness, and courage, and intellect who can show us the way to do the right thing.

You have a choice to vote for that leader. Ask yourself: Who do you choose to lead us out of this pandemic, this depression and this moral uncertainty? Make sure you vote on Nov. 3 for the man who will be that leader, our next president of the United States.

Alden E.C. Bigelow

Fluvanna County