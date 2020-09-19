 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: We need principled leader
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: We need principled leader

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The reason you should vote on Nov. 3:

As a group, man has done many awful things in his tenure on Earth. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that as individuals, we have often demonstrated courage, love, and principled thoughtfulness, especially when we have the inspiration of our leaders.

What we need now is a principled leader of goodness, and courage, and intellect who can show us the way to do the right thing.

You have a choice to vote for that leader. Ask yourself: Who do you choose to lead us out of this pandemic, this depression and this moral uncertainty? Make sure you vote on Nov. 3 for the man who will be that leader, our next president of the United States. 

Alden E.C. Bigelow

Fluvanna County

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert