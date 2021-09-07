Opinion/Letter: Was there another way to deal with SWAT team?

Was there another way to discipline team?

I was very happy that a woman became the chief of police here in Charlottesville. Her employment recently was terminated, however.

One of her actions had been to disband the SWAT team and end its members’ employment after it was revealed they had been videoing simulated sex acts, circulating photos of themselves and nude women and videoing their children detonating explosives, among other things.

I wonder how the officers would have felt if the chief had called them all together, showed them the videos and asked them what the citizens of Charlottesville would have thought of their behavior, what their families would have thought, what their actions were teaching their children — and then reminded them that as sworn officers they represent the department, our city and all police officers on a 24/7 basis.

Perhaps, instead of disbanding the team, she could have used this as a teaching moment. Asked what the department could do to help them decrease stress and blow off steam. Asked them how they thought she should discipline them. Perhaps it would have become a teaching moment.

Helen B. Webster

Charlottesville