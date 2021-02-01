Opinion/Letter: Was it insurrection or heedless rampage?

On Jan. 6 a mob of several hundred people who thought that the election was stolen from their candidate descended on the Capitol. They pushed through the cordon of Capitol Police and rampaged through the halls; seizing and hoisting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, looting, and frightening both chambers of Congress into hiding. It was a mess and a national disgrace.

But how did authorities get protesters out of the Capitol? I have seen no images of men being arrested or taken out in handcuffs. Did they just walk out?

Since then, all I have seen since have been repeated pictures of the hooligans pushing into the Capitol, breaking windows and forcing doors.

It has been claimed that this was an armed insurrection, an assault on our government as well as on democracy itself. It was most assuredly an assault on our government. The hooligans made the Capitol Police look silly and incompetent. No government can afford to look silly or be a target of laughter.