Opinion/Letter: Was it insurrection or heedless rampage?

On Jan. 6 a mob of several hundred people who thought that the election was stolen from their candidate descended on the Capitol. They pushed through the cordon of Capitol Police and rampaged through the halls; seizing and hoisting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, looting, and frightening both chambers of Congress into hiding. It was a mess and a national disgrace.
But how did authorities get protesters out of the Capitol? I have seen no images of men being arrested or taken out in handcuffs. Did they just walk out?
Since then, all I have seen since have been repeated pictures of the hooligans pushing into the Capitol, breaking windows and forcing doors.
It has been claimed that this was an armed insurrection, an assault on our government as well as on democracy itself. It was most assuredly an assault on our government. The hooligans made the Capitol Police look silly and incompetent. No government can afford to look silly or be a target of laughter.
Was it an armed insurrection intent on actually occupying the Capitol? Possibly. But if so, the Three Stooges could have done better. One does not pull a palace coup by capering around in costume, unmasked, deliberately calling attention to oneself. I believe that, except for a core of really nasty right-wing individuals, this mob merely set out to raise some hell and willingly left when they had their say.
It appears that the country is severely divided, with each side immersed in its own narrative and its own definition of good guys and bad guys. And it is impossible to question that narrative by ascribing bad attributes to those known to be “good” or good qualities to those who are “bad”; instead, the narrative must be sustained at all costs. Could a relatively peaceful evacuation of the Capitol weaken this narrative?
My heart goes out to Joe Biden, who has pledged to try and heal the divide. To do so, he must give lie to several narratives that currently define the "good guys" and the "bad guys." It will anger many people. And I fear that he will not be allowed to do this.
John Pfaltz
Charlottesville
