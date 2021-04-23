Opinion/Letter: Warner should join sponsors of union bill

Warner should join sponsors of union bill
Recently, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, announced that he would become the 46th co-sponsor of S420, the Senate version of the PRO Act, which prohibits right-to-work laws and makes other changes favorable to unionization.
As of this writing, that leaves only three Democratic senators who have not come out in support of this bill: Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, and our own Sen. Mark Warner. I would like to call on Mark Warner to join the overwhelming majority of his Democratic colleagues in co-sponsoring the PRO Act immediately.
The PRO Act — short for the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021: HR 842 in the House and S420 in the Senate — is a critical piece of legislation that would greatly expand labor protections and employees’ rights in a time when large corporations are growing ever more flagrant in their violations of basic working standards.
This bill would make it harder for businesses to misclassify their workers to avoid paying them just compensation, and make it easier for workers to collectively bargain for improved conditions and pay. The goal is to make every workplace safer, healthier and more democratic, and to provide more equitable compensation to employees. The details of the bill, and its House and Senate co-sponsors, are available online: https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/842.
Does Mark Warner not stand with the working people of Virginia? Why is he unwilling to join the rest of his caucus? I sincerely hope it has nothing to do with the donations he receives from corporate interests. OpenSecrets.org lists Amazon as having donated $48,896 to Sen. Warner during the current election cycle, among many, many other donors. If these donations really aren’t driving his behavior, then surely Sen. Warner can take a moment to stand with everyday Virginians and co-sponsor the PRO Act in the Senate.
Andrew Levisay
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://thehill.com/policy/finance/549004-manchin-throws-support-behind-union-backed-pro-act
https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/mark-warner/contributors?cid=N00002097&cycle=2020