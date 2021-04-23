Opinion/Letter: Warner should join sponsors of union bill

Warner should join sponsors of union bill

Recently, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, announced that he would become the 46th co-sponsor of S420, the Senate version of the PRO Act, which prohibits right-to-work laws and makes other changes favorable to unionization.

As of this writing, that leaves only three Democratic senators who have not come out in support of this bill: Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, and our own Sen. Mark Warner. I would like to call on Mark Warner to join the overwhelming majority of his Democratic colleagues in co-sponsoring the PRO Act immediately.

The PRO Act — short for the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021: HR 842 in the House and S420 in the Senate — is a critical piece of legislation that would greatly expand labor protections and employees’ rights in a time when large corporations are growing ever more flagrant in their violations of basic working standards.