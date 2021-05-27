 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Warner served state, nation
Sen. John Warner deeply loved this country — and he was proud to be a Virginian. His devolution to our nation, our national security, and those in uniform was remarkable.

He was a strong proponent of bipartisanship — and he valued any opportunity for Virginia's elected officials to come together on an issue and make progress for the commonwealth.

Even after his 30 years in the Senate had finished, he was willing to share stories (both inspiring and humorous) from his long life of public service with newly elected officials.

My thoughts are with his wife, Jeanne, and his entire family.

Paul J. Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida

