Opinion/letter: Walker "richly deserved award"

I was so happy to read in Monday's paper (1/17/22) that former mayor Nikuyah Walker received the Alicia Lugo award at Alex-Zan's  Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (virtual) awards ceremony this year. As she said in her acceptance speech, it is a special honor because it is from her respected elders and bears the name of one of her mentors, the late educator Alicia Lugo.  To see a rested and happy and still "doing the work" Nikuyah Walker, go to alex-zan.com and be inspired, as well as grateful for the four years Ms. Walker dedicated to trying to bring Charlottesville forward.

Joyce Hillstrom

Charlottesville

                                                    

