Opinion/Letter: Waiting period bad for any Iran nuclear deal

However, it is equally to be hoped that he does not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites.

This would have allowed Iran to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon — such as enriched uranium — to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then, if the second site came under suspicion, it would have a waiting period during which the material could be moved to a third site; and so on. (That is why a future president may cancel the deal again.)