Opinion/Letter: Wade will be great addition to City Council

I am so happy that Juandiego Wade is running for Charlottesville City Council.

I got to know him when I served on a jury with him more than a decade ago. It was a difficult case, but Mr. Wade volunteered to be our foreman, guiding us skillfully and tactfully and keeping us together as we argued and debated evidence, which we each perceived differently.

His talents will be put to good use on City Council.

I wish I could vote for him, but after more than 40 years in the city, I moved less than a mile away and landed in the county two years ago.

Juandiego Wade is a true peacemaker, a conciliator wise in the art of compromise and consensus. I can recommend him to the voters of Charlottesville with no reservations.

Elizabeth P. Kutchai

Albemarle County